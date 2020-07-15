All apartments in Blaine
12209 Davenport Street Northeast
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

12209 Davenport Street Northeast

12209 Davenport Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12209 Davenport Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
1900 finished sq ft, 3 bedrooms, newer remodeled kitchen with Corian counters, tile floor/back-splash & much more! Shiplap, hardwoods, tile walk-in shower, and trendy colors! Backyard is a private oasis of pond with water feature, trellis, stone paths and beautiful perennials.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 Davenport Street Northeast have any available units?
12209 Davenport Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 12209 Davenport Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
12209 Davenport Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 Davenport Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 12209 Davenport Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 12209 Davenport Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 12209 Davenport Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 12209 Davenport Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 Davenport Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 Davenport Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 12209 Davenport Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 12209 Davenport Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 12209 Davenport Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 Davenport Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 12209 Davenport Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12209 Davenport Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 12209 Davenport Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
