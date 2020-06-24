1169 100th Ave. NE A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground garage

Unit A Available 05/01/19 End Unit - 2 Bedroom Townhome with 2 car garage - Property Id: 108472



$100.00mo PREPAYMENT DISCOUNT AVAILABLE



No Pet(s)

Emails and voice mails returned in the evenings.



+Heated Attached 2 Car Garage

+2 Large Bedrooms

+Vaulted Ceiling in Master bedroom

+Walk-in Master Closet

+Enclosed Office with French Doors

+1.5 bath

+End Unit on quit low traffic street

+Private Patio off Kitchen

+New Washer

+Garbage disposal

+Finished 2 car Garage

+Water/Sewer/Lawn/Snow removal/Trash are Included



Beautiful 2 bedroom + enclosed office, 1.5 bath, 2 stall attached garage townhome for rent in convenient Blaine location. This townhome features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, a dining area, a private patio, new carpet and paint. There is a washer/dryer in the unit, a microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen, and plenty of storage space. The home is in great condition. There is a playground area on the grounds. Water, sewer, lawn care, snow removal, and trash are included in the rent. Resident is responsible for electricity and gas.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108472

Property Id 108472



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4788309)