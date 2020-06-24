All apartments in Blaine
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1169 100th Ave. NE A

1169 100th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1169 100th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Unit A Available 05/01/19 End Unit - 2 Bedroom Townhome with 2 car garage - Property Id: 108472

$100.00mo PREPAYMENT DISCOUNT AVAILABLE

No Pet(s)
Emails and voice mails returned in the evenings.

+Heated Attached 2 Car Garage
+2 Large Bedrooms
+Vaulted Ceiling in Master bedroom
+Walk-in Master Closet
+Enclosed Office with French Doors
+1.5 bath
+End Unit on quit low traffic street
+Private Patio off Kitchen
+New Washer
+Garbage disposal
+Finished 2 car Garage
+Water/Sewer/Lawn/Snow removal/Trash are Included

Beautiful 2 bedroom + enclosed office, 1.5 bath, 2 stall attached garage townhome for rent in convenient Blaine location. This townhome features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, a dining area, a private patio, new carpet and paint. There is a washer/dryer in the unit, a microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen, and plenty of storage space. The home is in great condition. There is a playground area on the grounds. Water, sewer, lawn care, snow removal, and trash are included in the rent. Resident is responsible for electricity and gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108472
Property Id 108472

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4788309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 100th Ave. NE A have any available units?
1169 100th Ave. NE A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 1169 100th Ave. NE A have?
Some of 1169 100th Ave. NE A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 100th Ave. NE A currently offering any rent specials?
1169 100th Ave. NE A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 100th Ave. NE A pet-friendly?
No, 1169 100th Ave. NE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 1169 100th Ave. NE A offer parking?
Yes, 1169 100th Ave. NE A offers parking.
Does 1169 100th Ave. NE A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1169 100th Ave. NE A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 100th Ave. NE A have a pool?
No, 1169 100th Ave. NE A does not have a pool.
Does 1169 100th Ave. NE A have accessible units?
No, 1169 100th Ave. NE A does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 100th Ave. NE A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 100th Ave. NE A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 100th Ave. NE A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 100th Ave. NE A does not have units with air conditioning.
