1169 100th Ave. NE A

Amenities
Unit A Available 05/01/19 End Unit - 2 Bedroom Townhome with 2 car garage - Property Id: 108472
$100.00mo PREPAYMENT DISCOUNT AVAILABLE
No Pet(s)
Emails and voice mails returned in the evenings.
+Heated Attached 2 Car Garage
+2 Large Bedrooms
+Vaulted Ceiling in Master bedroom
+Walk-in Master Closet
+Enclosed Office with French Doors
+1.5 bath
+End Unit on quit low traffic street
+Private Patio off Kitchen
+New Washer
+Garbage disposal
+Finished 2 car Garage
+Water/Sewer/Lawn/Snow removal/Trash are Included
Beautiful 2 bedroom + enclosed office, 1.5 bath, 2 stall attached garage townhome for rent in convenient Blaine location. This townhome features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, a dining area, a private patio, new carpet and paint. There is a washer/dryer in the unit, a microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen, and plenty of storage space. The home is in great condition. There is a playground area on the grounds. Water, sewer, lawn care, snow removal, and trash are included in the rent. Resident is responsible for electricity and gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108472
Property Id 108472
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4788309)