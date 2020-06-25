100 118th Avenue North East

Amenities
Don't miss out on this great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! All new paint and carpet throughout. Upper level features nice sized kitchen/dining/living room area. Fireplace, and deck overlooking nice yard. Master bedroom features a walk-thru bath. The lower level family room has a walkout to yard and a wood burning fireplace. Lower level bedroom and another bath and enters into the 2 stall garage. Central air, quiet area. Available June 15th. Sorry not approved for section 8. Pets accepted with extra deposit - amount depends on what you have. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Lawn and snow care included. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON