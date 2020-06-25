All apartments in Blaine
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
100 118th Avenue North East
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:54 PM

100 118th Avenue North East

100 118th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

100 118th Avenue Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! All new paint and carpet throughout. Upper level features nice sized kitchen/dining/living room area. Fireplace, and deck overlooking nice yard. Master bedroom features a walk-thru bath. The lower level family room has a walkout to yard and a wood burning fireplace. Lower level bedroom and another bath and enters into the 2 stall garage. Central air, quiet area. Available June 15th. Sorry not approved for section 8. Pets accepted with extra deposit - amount depends on what you have. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Lawn and snow care included. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 118th Avenue North East have any available units?
100 118th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 100 118th Avenue North East have?
Some of 100 118th Avenue North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 118th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
100 118th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 118th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 118th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 100 118th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 100 118th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 100 118th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 118th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 118th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 100 118th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 100 118th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 100 118th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 100 118th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 118th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 118th Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 118th Avenue North East has units with air conditioning.
