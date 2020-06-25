100 118th Avenue North East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! All new paint and carpet throughout. Upper level features nice sized kitchen/dining/living room area. Fireplace, and deck overlooking nice yard. Master bedroom features a walk-thru bath. The lower level family room has a walkout to yard and a wood burning fireplace. Lower level bedroom and another bath and enters into the 2 stall garage. Central air, quiet area. Available June 15th. Sorry not approved for section 8. Pets accepted with extra deposit - amount depends on what you have. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Lawn and snow care included. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON