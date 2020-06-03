7708 157 Th St W

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

You will fall in love with this 3 bed 1.5 bath townhome in Apple Valley. ONLINE SCHEDULED SHOWINGS WITH THE LINK: https://showmojo.com/l/1c71baf024 Good location to all Apple Valley and the SE Metro has to offer. This property will be available 2/15/2020 Or ssone depening on situation. All bedrooms aew on the same level, Tenants to pay all utilities except Snow removal and Trash. Outside Maintenance is completed by the HOA. Application fee $55 per adult One Time Admin Fee $150. $7 P&R recording fee NON SECTION 8 Property.