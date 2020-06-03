All apartments in Apple Valley
7708 157 Th St W

7708 157th St W · No Longer Available
Location

7708 157th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
You will fall in love with this 3 bed 1.5 bath townhome in Apple Valley. ONLINE SCHEDULED SHOWINGS WITH THE LINK: https://showmojo.com/l/1c71baf024 Good location to all Apple Valley and the SE Metro has to offer. This property will be available 2/15/2020 Or ssone depening on situation. All bedrooms aew on the same level, Tenants to pay all utilities except Snow removal and Trash. Outside Maintenance is completed by the HOA. Application fee $55 per adult One Time Admin Fee $150. $7 P&R recording fee NON SECTION 8 Property.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 157 Th St W have any available units?
7708 157 Th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 7708 157 Th St W currently offering any rent specials?
7708 157 Th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 157 Th St W pet-friendly?
No, 7708 157 Th St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 7708 157 Th St W offer parking?
No, 7708 157 Th St W does not offer parking.
Does 7708 157 Th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 157 Th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 157 Th St W have a pool?
No, 7708 157 Th St W does not have a pool.
Does 7708 157 Th St W have accessible units?
No, 7708 157 Th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 157 Th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7708 157 Th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 157 Th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 157 Th St W does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
