5273 142nd Path W

Amenities

garage air conditioning extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

- Beautiful well maintained home, in a very desirable area. Just minutes away from Cedar Ave, located in the Eastview High Schools area. This home won't last long. Featuring an extended living room, kitchen and family room, with room to add a third bedroom down stairs. Large over sized storage unit, perfect for extra storage or possible workshop. Roof less than 2 months old, new garage door put on this month, and AC unit and fridge replaced 2 years ago. You don't want to miss this home.



Contact Jared 952-277-9296



*In the case this property is listed for sale, we will purchase the property, and lease it to you, at the listed rent, ask for more details!*



#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption



(RLNE5091074)