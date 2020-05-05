All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

5273 142nd Path W

5273 142nd Path West · No Longer Available
Location

5273 142nd Path West, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
- Beautiful well maintained home, in a very desirable area. Just minutes away from Cedar Ave, located in the Eastview High Schools area. This home won't last long. Featuring an extended living room, kitchen and family room, with room to add a third bedroom down stairs. Large over sized storage unit, perfect for extra storage or possible workshop. Roof less than 2 months old, new garage door put on this month, and AC unit and fridge replaced 2 years ago. You don't want to miss this home.

Contact Jared 952-277-9296

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we will purchase the property, and lease it to you, at the listed rent, ask for more details!*

#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption

(RLNE5091074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5273 142nd Path W have any available units?
5273 142nd Path W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 5273 142nd Path W have?
Some of 5273 142nd Path W's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5273 142nd Path W currently offering any rent specials?
5273 142nd Path W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5273 142nd Path W pet-friendly?
No, 5273 142nd Path W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 5273 142nd Path W offer parking?
Yes, 5273 142nd Path W offers parking.
Does 5273 142nd Path W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5273 142nd Path W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5273 142nd Path W have a pool?
No, 5273 142nd Path W does not have a pool.
Does 5273 142nd Path W have accessible units?
No, 5273 142nd Path W does not have accessible units.
Does 5273 142nd Path W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5273 142nd Path W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5273 142nd Path W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5273 142nd Path W has units with air conditioning.
