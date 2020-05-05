15873 Firtree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

SHOWINGS ARE CURRENTLY BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY! Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has an open concept layout giving the kitchen, dining and living room an airy and open feel. The kitchen has laminate flooring, a center island with breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space for storage and access to a half bath. Both bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The master is large with a great walk-in closet, walks through to the full bath, and as a bonus there is a laundry area and closet storage. To complete the home there is a private patio area and a single car garage. Pets considered. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. Owner pays for Trash, Water, Lawn Care and Snow Removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.