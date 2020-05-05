All apartments in Apple Valley
Location

15873 Firtree Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
SHOWINGS ARE CURRENTLY BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY! Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has an open concept layout giving the kitchen, dining and living room an airy and open feel. The kitchen has laminate flooring, a center island with breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space for storage and access to a half bath. Both bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The master is large with a great walk-in closet, walks through to the full bath, and as a bonus there is a laundry area and closet storage. To complete the home there is a private patio area and a single car garage. Pets considered. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. Owner pays for Trash, Water, Lawn Care and Snow Removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15873 Firtree Lane have any available units?
15873 Firtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15873 Firtree Lane have?
Some of 15873 Firtree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15873 Firtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15873 Firtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15873 Firtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15873 Firtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 15873 Firtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15873 Firtree Lane offers parking.
Does 15873 Firtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15873 Firtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15873 Firtree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15873 Firtree Lane has a pool.
Does 15873 Firtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 15873 Firtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15873 Firtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15873 Firtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15873 Firtree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15873 Firtree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

