15731 Fremont Way

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This Great 4 Bed 4 Bath **End Unit** Townhome in Apple Valley available JULY 1st is offering near 2,800 sq. ft of living space! Multi level Townhouse. Lower level features: access to 2 stall garage, Laundry, 1 Master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom ensuite. Main level features: spacious family room that can double as an office/play area, bathroom, Kitchen, Walkout to deck, another great sitting area and dining room with fireplace. Top level features: 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, 1 Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath ensuite including dual vanity and separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Plenty of storage throughout. Also just a short walk away from community pool and playground! The owner pays the HOA which covers trash, lawn care & snow removal! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electric. (RENT: $2,200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO Pets) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com