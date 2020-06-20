All apartments in Apple Valley
15731 Fremont Way

15731 Freemont Way · No Longer Available
Location

15731 Freemont Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This Great 4 Bed 4 Bath **End Unit** Townhome in Apple Valley available JULY 1st is offering near 2,800 sq. ft of living space! Multi level Townhouse. Lower level features: access to 2 stall garage, Laundry, 1 Master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom ensuite. Main level features: spacious family room that can double as an office/play area, bathroom, Kitchen, Walkout to deck, another great sitting area and dining room with fireplace. Top level features: 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, 1 Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath ensuite including dual vanity and separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Plenty of storage throughout. Also just a short walk away from community pool and playground! The owner pays the HOA which covers trash, lawn care & snow removal! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electric. (RENT: $2,200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO Pets) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15731 Fremont Way have any available units?
15731 Fremont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15731 Fremont Way have?
Some of 15731 Fremont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15731 Fremont Way currently offering any rent specials?
15731 Fremont Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15731 Fremont Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15731 Fremont Way is pet friendly.
Does 15731 Fremont Way offer parking?
Yes, 15731 Fremont Way does offer parking.
Does 15731 Fremont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15731 Fremont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15731 Fremont Way have a pool?
Yes, 15731 Fremont Way has a pool.
Does 15731 Fremont Way have accessible units?
No, 15731 Fremont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15731 Fremont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15731 Fremont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15731 Fremont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15731 Fremont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
