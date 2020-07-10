15616 Eddy Creek Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Single Family Home for rent in Beautiful Cobblestone lake community. 2018 Built home has everything you are looking for in a great community. North faced ,bright sunlight and , open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top, huge center island, plenty of counter top for prep space, butler's pantry with walk-in pantry, formal dining room, informal dining area, office work space adjacent to Dinning area, living room, Play room, half bath, and office to round out the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms, including master with large bathroom and walk-in closet. pace. Located in Cobblestone of Apple Valley, enjoy all the amenities that Cobblestone has to offer. Conveniently located near Target, other retail and restaurants, public transportation, and more!