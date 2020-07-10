All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

15616 Eddy Creek Way

15616 Eddy Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

15616 Eddy Creek Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Single Family Home for rent in Beautiful Cobblestone lake community. 2018 Built home has everything you are looking for in a great community. North faced ,bright sunlight and , open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top, huge center island, plenty of counter top for prep space, butler's pantry with walk-in pantry, formal dining room, informal dining area, office work space adjacent to Dinning area, living room, Play room, half bath, and office to round out the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms, including master with large bathroom and walk-in closet. pace. Located in Cobblestone of Apple Valley, enjoy all the amenities that Cobblestone has to offer. Conveniently located near Target, other retail and restaurants, public transportation, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15616 Eddy Creek Way have any available units?
15616 Eddy Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15616 Eddy Creek Way have?
Some of 15616 Eddy Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15616 Eddy Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
15616 Eddy Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15616 Eddy Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15616 Eddy Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 15616 Eddy Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 15616 Eddy Creek Way offers parking.
Does 15616 Eddy Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15616 Eddy Creek Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15616 Eddy Creek Way have a pool?
No, 15616 Eddy Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 15616 Eddy Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 15616 Eddy Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15616 Eddy Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15616 Eddy Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15616 Eddy Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15616 Eddy Creek Way has units with air conditioning.

