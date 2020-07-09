All apartments in Apple Valley
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
14620 Garrett Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:35 PM

14620 Garrett Avenue

14620 Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14620 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Come view this 1 bed, 1 bath 780 square-foot condo featuring a detached 1-car garage available now in Apple Valley! Security Deposit: $950. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants responsible for electric, cable, phone, internet. All other utilities included in rent! Amenities include balcony, wall A/C unit, dishwasher, community pool, shared coin-operated laundry, private storage locker and more. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14620 Garrett Avenue have any available units?
14620 Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14620 Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 14620 Garrett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14620 Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14620 Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14620 Garrett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 14620 Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14620 Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 14620 Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14620 Garrett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 Garrett Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14620 Garrett Avenue has a pool.
Does 14620 Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14620 Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14620 Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14620 Garrett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14620 Garrett Avenue has units with air conditioning.

