14620 Garrett Avenue

Come view this 1 bed, 1 bath 780 square-foot condo featuring a detached 1-car garage available now in Apple Valley! Security Deposit: $950. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants responsible for electric, cable, phone, internet. All other utilities included in rent! Amenities include balcony, wall A/C unit, dishwasher, community pool, shared coin-operated laundry, private storage locker and more. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!