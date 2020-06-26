12837 Glen Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Coming this August, this charming 2,149 square-foot 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a great floor plan in Apple Valley is now showing! Features for this end-unit walkout rambler include an attached 2-car garage, beautiful oak laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, bay windows, a separate dining room, in-unit laundry on the bedroom level, and a finished full, walkout basement featuring a spacious family room, third bedroom and bath with ample storage/workshop space. Other amenities include air conditioning, balcony, sun room, cable-ready, dishwasher, microwave, water softener and garbage disposal. This corner lot features mature tress and located two blocks to the covered MVTA mass transit station and Palomino Park. Security Deposit: $1,695. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash removal, yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Sorry, pets are not accepted. Call 952-893-9900 or text 612-315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this opening will not last long!