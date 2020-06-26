All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 12837 Glen Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
12837 Glen Way
Last updated July 2 2019 at 4:50 PM

12837 Glen Way

12837 Glen Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12837 Glen Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Coming this August, this charming 2,149 square-foot 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a great floor plan in Apple Valley is now showing! Features for this end-unit walkout rambler include an attached 2-car garage, beautiful oak laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, bay windows, a separate dining room, in-unit laundry on the bedroom level, and a finished full, walkout basement featuring a spacious family room, third bedroom and bath with ample storage/workshop space. Other amenities include air conditioning, balcony, sun room, cable-ready, dishwasher, microwave, water softener and garbage disposal. This corner lot features mature tress and located two blocks to the covered MVTA mass transit station and Palomino Park. Security Deposit: $1,695. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash removal, yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Sorry, pets are not accepted. Call 952-893-9900 or text 612-315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this opening will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12837 Glen Way have any available units?
12837 Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 12837 Glen Way have?
Some of 12837 Glen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12837 Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
12837 Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12837 Glen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12837 Glen Way is pet friendly.
Does 12837 Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 12837 Glen Way offers parking.
Does 12837 Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12837 Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12837 Glen Way have a pool?
No, 12837 Glen Way does not have a pool.
Does 12837 Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 12837 Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12837 Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12837 Glen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12837 Glen Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12837 Glen Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities