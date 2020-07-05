12813 Edgewater Path

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Townhome in Apple Valley available JUNE 1st is offering near 1100 sq. ft of living space! The 2 Bedrooms are on the upper level along with a remodeled full bath including flooring, vanity, countertop, and fixtures. The main level features a kitchen w/ lots of cupboards, stainless steel appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, walkout to patio area. Washer/Dryer included on main level. The owner pays the HOA which covers water/sewer, trash, lawn care & snow removal! Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. (RENT: $1,300) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!) Application fee is $55 per 18+. To schedule a showing please EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com