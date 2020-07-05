All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 12813 Edgewater Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
12813 Edgewater Path
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

12813 Edgewater Path

12813 Edgewater Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12813 Edgewater Path, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Townhome in Apple Valley available JUNE 1st is offering near 1100 sq. ft of living space! The 2 Bedrooms are on the upper level along with a remodeled full bath including flooring, vanity, countertop, and fixtures. The main level features a kitchen w/ lots of cupboards, stainless steel appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, walkout to patio area. Washer/Dryer included on main level. The owner pays the HOA which covers water/sewer, trash, lawn care & snow removal! Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. (RENT: $1,300) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!) Application fee is $55 per 18+. To schedule a showing please EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 Edgewater Path have any available units?
12813 Edgewater Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 12813 Edgewater Path have?
Some of 12813 Edgewater Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12813 Edgewater Path currently offering any rent specials?
12813 Edgewater Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 Edgewater Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 12813 Edgewater Path is pet friendly.
Does 12813 Edgewater Path offer parking?
No, 12813 Edgewater Path does not offer parking.
Does 12813 Edgewater Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12813 Edgewater Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 Edgewater Path have a pool?
No, 12813 Edgewater Path does not have a pool.
Does 12813 Edgewater Path have accessible units?
No, 12813 Edgewater Path does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 Edgewater Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 12813 Edgewater Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12813 Edgewater Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 12813 Edgewater Path does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities