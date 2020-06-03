All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:48 PM

15638 Garnet Way

15638 Garnet Way · No Longer Available
Location

15638 Garnet Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Incredible deal for this large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in Apple Valley. Minutes from shopping, Apple Valley movie theater, Apple Ponds park, bus line and more!! You can't go wrong with this location. Home features incredible rare updates including bamboo laminate flooring throughout the main level with updated appliances, fixtures, kitchen bar top and dining area, Nest thermostat to control your heat/AC from your cell phone, and automatic garage door opener! Upstairs includes a large master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom with ample close space as well, a large multi-use loft space, laundry and spacious bathroom. Enjoy warm weather on the quaint patio or take a quick walk to the park. Includes 1 car attached garage and visitor parking a few steps away. Available March 1st or earlier if desired. Pets considered upon application with additional refundable deposit. Tenants responsible for only gas and electric! HOA covers water and trash, lawn and snow care. Copy and paste the following link into your web browser for a VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/c0lBtNPAOKI Copy and paste the following link in to your web browser to schedule a tour online with Amanda Coleman from Coleman Homes with Renters Warehouse: https://showmojo.com/l/1c0e572022/15638-garnet-way-apple-valley-mn-55124 Application fee 55 per adult, security deposit same as rent. 1 time $150 lease administration fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15638 Garnet Way have any available units?
15638 Garnet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15638 Garnet Way have?
Some of 15638 Garnet Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15638 Garnet Way currently offering any rent specials?
15638 Garnet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15638 Garnet Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15638 Garnet Way is pet friendly.
Does 15638 Garnet Way offer parking?
Yes, 15638 Garnet Way offers parking.
Does 15638 Garnet Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15638 Garnet Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15638 Garnet Way have a pool?
No, 15638 Garnet Way does not have a pool.
Does 15638 Garnet Way have accessible units?
No, 15638 Garnet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15638 Garnet Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15638 Garnet Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15638 Garnet Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15638 Garnet Way has units with air conditioning.

