Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage guest parking media room

Incredible deal for this large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in Apple Valley. Minutes from shopping, Apple Valley movie theater, Apple Ponds park, bus line and more!! You can't go wrong with this location. Home features incredible rare updates including bamboo laminate flooring throughout the main level with updated appliances, fixtures, kitchen bar top and dining area, Nest thermostat to control your heat/AC from your cell phone, and automatic garage door opener! Upstairs includes a large master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom with ample close space as well, a large multi-use loft space, laundry and spacious bathroom. Enjoy warm weather on the quaint patio or take a quick walk to the park. Includes 1 car attached garage and visitor parking a few steps away. Available March 1st or earlier if desired. Pets considered upon application with additional refundable deposit. Tenants responsible for only gas and electric! HOA covers water and trash, lawn and snow care. Copy and paste the following link into your web browser for a VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/c0lBtNPAOKI Copy and paste the following link in to your web browser to schedule a tour online with Amanda Coleman from Coleman Homes with Renters Warehouse: https://showmojo.com/l/1c0e572022/15638-garnet-way-apple-valley-mn-55124 Application fee 55 per adult, security deposit same as rent. 1 time $150 lease administration fee applies.