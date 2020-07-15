3033 Cutters Grove Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice townhome conveniently located. Minutes to Downtown Anoka, Riverdale shopping and Hwy 10.

Walk to Mississippi River Community Park. Bright living room with large picture window, vaulted ceiling.

Spacious galley kitchen and main floor half bath. Upper level offers great loft space,

2 nice sized bedrooms with walk thru bath!

Bonus unfinished basement for extra storage.

$1495 rent applies with auto pay or $1520 without auto pay.

Tenant pays all utilities except garbage.

Pets are allowed with an extra $30 per month pet fee.

Please call to set up a showing.

Not approved for section 8 or public assistance vouchers.