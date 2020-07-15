All apartments in Anoka
3033 Cutters Grove Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3033 Cutters Grove Ave

3033 Cutters Grove Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice townhome conveniently located. Minutes to Downtown Anoka, Riverdale shopping and Hwy 10.
Walk to Mississippi River Community Park. Bright living room with large picture window, vaulted ceiling.
Spacious galley kitchen and main floor half bath. Upper level offers great loft space,
2 nice sized bedrooms with walk thru bath!
Bonus unfinished basement for extra storage.
$1495 rent applies with auto pay or $1520 without auto pay.
Tenant pays all utilities except garbage.
Pets are allowed with an extra $30 per month pet fee.
Please call to set up a showing.
Not approved for section 8 or public assistance vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave have any available units?
3033 Cutters Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
What amenities does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave have?
Some of 3033 Cutters Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Cutters Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Cutters Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Cutters Grove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Cutters Grove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave offer parking?
No, 3033 Cutters Grove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Cutters Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 3033 Cutters Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 3033 Cutters Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Cutters Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Cutters Grove Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3033 Cutters Grove Ave has units with air conditioning.
