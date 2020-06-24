All apartments in Anoka
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

1050 Lincoln St

1050 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Lincoln Street, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Brand New Anoka Home for Rent, Walk Shops / Train - Property Id: 105354

Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Welcome to one level living with a gorgeous wetland view! All stainless steel appliances included, granite kitchen countertops and custom cabinetry. Private master bedroom and private bath with dual sinks. Insulated and sheetrocked garage is a Minnesota dream.

Tired of chasing landlords that don't call back or being beat to the application by other tenants? With us one application covers you for 100s of properties! Search our full list of beautiful homes available for lease.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Champlin, Coon Rapids, Blaine, Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids, New Brighton, Fridley, Ham Lake, Ramsey

* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Integrity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105354
Property Id 105354

(RLNE4764587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Lincoln St have any available units?
1050 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
How much is rent in Anoka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anoka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Lincoln St have?
Some of 1050 Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 1050 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 1050 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 1050 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
