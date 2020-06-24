1050 Lincoln St

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Brand New Anoka Home for Rent, Walk Shops / Train - Property Id: 105354
Welcome to one level living with a gorgeous wetland view! All stainless steel appliances included, granite kitchen countertops and custom cabinetry. Private master bedroom and private bath with dual sinks. Insulated and sheetrocked garage is a Minnesota dream.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Champlin, Coon Rapids, Blaine, Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids, New Brighton, Fridley, Ham Lake, Ramsey
* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Integrity
