1050 Lincoln St

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Brand New Anoka Home for Rent, Walk Shops / Train - Property Id: 105354



Welcome to one level living with a gorgeous wetland view! All stainless steel appliances included, granite kitchen countertops and custom cabinetry. Private master bedroom and private bath with dual sinks. Insulated and sheetrocked garage is a Minnesota dream.



Champlin, Coon Rapids, Blaine, Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids, New Brighton, Fridley, Ham Lake, Ramsey



* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you

