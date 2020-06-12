Apartment List
/
MI
/
ypsilanti
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

66 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2636 Stadium View #4
2636 Stadium View Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1069 sqft
Stadium View Condo - Available Now - 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located in Stadium Meadows Condominium Complex, near Eastern Michigan.
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1104 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
747 Clubhouse Dr
747 Clubhouse Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
Move-in now! Upper level end-unit ranch style condo located in popular Commons of Roundtree. Great floor plan features master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Second bedroom at opposite end of condo and 2nd full bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3143 Primrose Ln
3143 Primrose Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1609 sqft
This Open Concept Upper Ranch Condo has over 1600 Sq. Ft. with 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath at Rosewood Village.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3144 Turnberry Ln
3144 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Turnberry Ln in Ann Arbor. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3370 Primrose Lane
3370 Primrose Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1193 sqft
Marketed exclusively by Brian Auten brianauten@kw.com 734-846-2723 Keller Williams Ann Arbor MUST SEE! Desirable upper ranch end unit available in the sought after Rosewood Village.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1926 Lindsay Lane
1926 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1523 sqft
Desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Brentwood Square - upper unit. Conveniently located on the city bus route and walking distance to shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Allen
1 Unit Available
2215 S Huron Parkway
2215 South Huron Parkway, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1053 sqft
Sharp condo living in prime Ann Arbor location. Walk to Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble and many local stores & restaurants. Directly on the AATA bus route to UM Central, North Campus and U of M Medical Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1892 Lindsay Lane
1892 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1402 sqft
Best location in Ann Arbor. Very close to Whole Foods Market, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Gallup Park and Golf course, U of M Hospitals. Move in condition. Grand Family room and dining area with fireplace. New appliances, new windows. No water bill.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Glazier Way
1 Unit Available
684 Peninsula Court
684 Peninsula Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Listed exclusively by Mary Jackson, KW Ann Arbor 734-995-9400. This sharp 2-bedroom Patio Floor-Plan unit at Geddes Lake Condos is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Kimberly Hills
1 Unit Available
2451 Mulberry Court
2451 Mulberry Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1575 sqft
Enjoy a beautiful end unit condo in the sought after Woods of Ann Arbor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Allen
1 Unit Available
3140 ASHER Road
3140 Asher Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2172 sqft
GORGEOUS CONDO IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE MAIN LIVING AREA FEATURES A GREAT ROOM WITH HIGH VAULTED CEILING. THE OPEN-CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. THE GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED.
Results within 10 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1225 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1162 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1390 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.

June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report. Ypsilanti rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ypsilanti rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report. Ypsilanti rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ypsilanti rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ypsilanti rents increased over the past month

Ypsilanti rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ypsilanti stand at $874 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Ypsilanti's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ypsilanti, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ypsilanti rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Ypsilanti, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ypsilanti is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ypsilanti's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Ypsilanti.
    • While Ypsilanti's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ypsilanti than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Ypsilanti.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYpsilanti 3 BedroomsYpsilanti Apartments with Balcony
    Ypsilanti Apartments with GarageYpsilanti Apartments with GymYpsilanti Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYpsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Apartments with Pool
    Ypsilanti Apartments with Washer-DryerYpsilanti Dog Friendly ApartmentsYpsilanti Furnished ApartmentsYpsilanti Pet Friendly PlacesYpsilanti Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
    Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor