Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

805 Pearl St. - 5 spacious Bedrooms - This house is located right by EMU. The house features 5 bedrooms and one bathroom! The living room is spacious and features a fireplace. Minutes walk to EMU campus!



Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989



(RLNE3496484)