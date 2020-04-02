412 Pearl Street - 01

Amenities

We have a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments that is available to rent starting September 01!

We have a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments that is available to rent starting September 01!

- $50 non-refundable application fee

- Rent is $1,300 and this does not include any utilities

- Hardwood floors, carpet, and linoleum throughout.

- Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.

- Dog and cat friendly!

- Comes with a washer, dryer, dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans in all the main rooms.

- Shared front porch and parking area

- Very close to EMU main campus, short walking distance to EMU School of business campus, depot town, Cross street shopping, and downtown Ypsilanti.

-To schedule a viewing, please call: 734-485-3013 , Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm.