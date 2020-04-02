All apartments in Ypsilanti
412 Pearl Street - 01
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

412 Pearl Street - 01

412 Pearl Street · (734) 485-3013
Location

412 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Midtown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
We have a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments that is available to rent starting September 01!
- $50 non-refundable application fee
- Rent is $1,300 and this does not include any utilities
- Hardwood floors, carpet, and linoleum throughout.
- Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.
- Dog and cat friendly!
- Comes with a washer, dryer, dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans in all the main rooms.
- Shared front porch and parking area
- Very close to EMU main campus, short walking distance to EMU School of business campus, depot town, Cross street shopping, and downtown Ypsilanti.
-To schedule a viewing, please call: 734-485-3013 , Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

