1636 washtenaw

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel

Move-in ready beautiful second floor Condo. 10-min walking-distance to Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy (https://www.wihi.org).Bus Stop is nearby (www.theride.org). Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave Oven, and central air conditioning, new bigger water heater. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with built-ins and half bathroom.A lot of attached shelves, built-ins and wardrobe. Sports Corner and laundry are available in the spacious daylight window basement.Walking trail is behind the building. Between Downtown Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit Airport. Easy to access US-23 and I-94.Very good location and condition for relocation, University of Michigan, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Washtenaw Community College, Eastern Michigan University, Arbor Land Mall etc.