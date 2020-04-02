All apartments in Ypsilanti
1636 washtenaw
1636 washtenaw

1636 Washtenaw Road · (734) 846-8868
Location

1636 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
College Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move-in ready beautiful second floor Condo. 10-min walking-distance to Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy (https://www.wihi.org).Bus Stop is nearby (www.theride.org). Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave Oven, and central air conditioning, new bigger water heater. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with built-ins and half bathroom.A lot of attached shelves, built-ins and wardrobe. Sports Corner and laundry are available in the spacious daylight window basement.Walking trail is behind the building. Between Downtown Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit Airport. Easy to access US-23 and I-94.Very good location and condition for relocation, University of Michigan, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Washtenaw Community College, Eastern Michigan University, Arbor Land Mall etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 washtenaw have any available units?
1636 washtenaw has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 washtenaw have?
Some of 1636 washtenaw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 washtenaw currently offering any rent specials?
1636 washtenaw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 washtenaw pet-friendly?
No, 1636 washtenaw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ypsilanti.
Does 1636 washtenaw offer parking?
No, 1636 washtenaw does not offer parking.
Does 1636 washtenaw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 washtenaw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 washtenaw have a pool?
No, 1636 washtenaw does not have a pool.
Does 1636 washtenaw have accessible units?
No, 1636 washtenaw does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 washtenaw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 washtenaw has units with dishwashers.
