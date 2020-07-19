614 Superior Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the convenient location that’s close to it all. Designed to fit a modern lifestyle, the spacious interior and free-flowing layout are perfect for both entertaining your closest loved ones or for just relaxing after a long day. In addition to the convenient half bath on the main floor, two generously sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and laundry can be found on the second floor to make daily tasks and routines that much easier. Wonderful in every way this is one opportunity you won’t want to pass. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone!