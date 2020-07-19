All apartments in Westland
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:49 PM

614 Superior Parkway

614 Superior Pkwy · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI 48185
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the convenient location that’s close to it all. Designed to fit a modern lifestyle, the spacious interior and free-flowing layout are perfect for both entertaining your closest loved ones or for just relaxing after a long day. In addition to the convenient half bath on the main floor, two generously sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and laundry can be found on the second floor to make daily tasks and routines that much easier. Wonderful in every way this is one opportunity you won’t want to pass. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Superior Parkway have any available units?
614 Superior Parkway has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
Is 614 Superior Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
614 Superior Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Superior Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Superior Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 614 Superior Parkway offer parking?
No, 614 Superior Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 614 Superior Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Superior Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Superior Parkway have a pool?
No, 614 Superior Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 614 Superior Parkway have accessible units?
No, 614 Superior Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Superior Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Superior Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Superior Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Superior Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
