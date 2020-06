Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

PRIME LOCATION ON BUSY FORD RD. 2594 Sqft Total Available...Lease all or lease part (1244 sqft for address 35732 Ford Rd & 1350 sqft for Corner 35744 Ford Rd). C1 Zoning with 16 parking spaces. Inside is nice and open ready for your business. BOTH UNITS HAVE NEW HVAC ROOFTOP UNITS!!! Freshly Painted throughout. NEW Exterior Awning Wrap with LED Lighting. Plenty of Visibility on Busy Ford Rd. Rent the entire 2598 sqft both units or individually. 35744 Ford 1244 sqft $1400/mo and/or 35744 Ford 1350 sqft $1700/mo.