Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air. Immediate occupancy. Must See. Won’t last. Apply online at www.bekamanagement.com



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify.



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties.



Broker



(RLNE5835182)