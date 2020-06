35214 Pardo ST

Amenities

carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 BR AND 1 BATH BRICK END UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. TO APPLY: RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES AND HISTORY, 2-4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS. 1 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH RENT AND $200 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE DUE AT SIGNING. HURRY, THIS WON'T LAST. SORRY NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. WATER UTILITY AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH RENT. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE AT https://youtu.be/xsJEJUHJRBw