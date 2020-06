1678 S MERRIMAN Road

Amenities

***GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAL CLINIC/URGENT CARE*** JUST UNDER 4200 SQFT OF RETAIL SPACE WHICH CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 2 WAITING ROOMS, OVER 10 PATIENT EXAM ROOMS, LAB AREA, PHYSICAL THERAPY AREA, 7 BATHROOMS, CONFERENCE ROOM, 4 RECEPTIONIST OFFICES, ADDITIONAL 2000 SQFT IN BASEMENT FOR EXTRA STORAGE, KITCHEN IN BASEMENT, SAME PRACTICE FOR OVER 30 YEARS, FURNISHED WITH EXAM TABLES, LOBBY CHAIRS, EXAM ROOM CHAIRS, LOCATED ON HIGH TRAFFIC MERRIMAN RD WITH GREAT VISIBILITY, PREVIOUS LARGE PRIMARY CARE BASE, GENEROUS PARKING, HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE WITH LARGE HANDICAP BATHROOM, READY TO GO - MAKE IT YOURS BY BRINGING YOUR IDEAS AND FINISHING TOUCHES! MANY POSSIBILITIES INCLUDING URGENT CARE, MEDICAL CLINIC, PHYSICAL THERAPY, X-RAY, MINIMUM 3 YEAR LEASE, FIRST MONTHS RENT + 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, CALL TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PERFECT LOCATION!