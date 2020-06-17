1007 S WAYNE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities clubhouse

The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal. Built with high quality material from the ground up, it offers dual hvac systems with potential to split. With over 3000 sq ft of space there are plenty of options here for business owners. Featuring a large showroom with wood/ laminate & glass showcases, LED energy efficient lighting, custom track lighting, custom high rise windows, and laminate flooring. Also inside it features 3 separate suites, or potential offices/ work rooms, along with 2 additional storage rooms, a lounge/ kitchen and bathroom. The entire building features a energy efficient LED lighting, professionally installed and monitored surveillance systems, and steel custom remote controlled roll down window protectors for added security and protection.

Also listed for sale $499,900