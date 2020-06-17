All apartments in Westland
Find more places like 1007 S WAYNE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westland, MI
/
1007 S WAYNE Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:37 AM

1007 S WAYNE Road

1007 South Wayne Road · (734) 777-4448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI 48186
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal. Built with high quality material from the ground up, it offers dual hvac systems with potential to split. With over 3000 sq ft of space there are plenty of options here for business owners. Featuring a large showroom with wood/ laminate & glass showcases, LED energy efficient lighting, custom track lighting, custom high rise windows, and laminate flooring. Also inside it features 3 separate suites, or potential offices/ work rooms, along with 2 additional storage rooms, a lounge/ kitchen and bathroom. The entire building features a energy efficient LED lighting, professionally installed and monitored surveillance systems, and steel custom remote controlled roll down window protectors for added security and protection.
Also listed for sale $499,900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 S WAYNE Road have any available units?
1007 S WAYNE Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
Is 1007 S WAYNE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S WAYNE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S WAYNE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1007 S WAYNE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westland.
Does 1007 S WAYNE Road offer parking?
No, 1007 S WAYNE Road does not offer parking.
Does 1007 S WAYNE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 S WAYNE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S WAYNE Road have a pool?
No, 1007 S WAYNE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1007 S WAYNE Road have accessible units?
No, 1007 S WAYNE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S WAYNE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 S WAYNE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 S WAYNE Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1007 S WAYNE Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1007 S WAYNE Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir
Westland, MI 48185
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave
Westland, MI 48187
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr
Westland, MI 48185
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr
Westland, MI 48185
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct
Westland, MI 48185

Similar Pages

Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 Bedrooms
Westland Apartments with BalconyWestland Pet Friendly Places
Westland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity