9666 Sawgrass Court

$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville)

Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111)



Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor. Cozy kitchen features plenty of cabinets for all your storage needs. Master bedroom features walk-in closet with mirrored door and separate bath. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Living room access to your very own deck space! Great for relaxing outdoors, pond view. Located just a short drive to Belleville Lake and only minutes away from shopping, restaurants, businesses and I-94. Parking- Carport #34. Other Amenities - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave. Lease lengths - 12 Months, 24 Months. Resident Pays Electricity & Gas only, Water & Trash Pick-up Included in monthly rent.



Renter would be required to sign contract and agree to a background/credit check, fee may apply. Security deposit includes first month's rent, the deposit would be refundable, provided there are no damages to property. Additional $200 for non-refundable cleaning fee deposit required.



Available from Mid of Dec’19 (15th Dec or 1st Jan)

Contact at 734-799-6626



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/belleville-mi?lid=12818032



