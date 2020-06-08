All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

9666 Sawgrass Court

9666 Sawgrass Ct · (734) 799-6626
Location

9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI 48111

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville)
Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111)

Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor. Cozy kitchen features plenty of cabinets for all your storage needs. Master bedroom features walk-in closet with mirrored door and separate bath. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Living room access to your very own deck space! Great for relaxing outdoors, pond view. Located just a short drive to Belleville Lake and only minutes away from shopping, restaurants, businesses and I-94. Parking- Carport #34. Other Amenities - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave. Lease lengths - 12 Months, 24 Months. Resident Pays Electricity & Gas only, Water & Trash Pick-up Included in monthly rent.

Renter would be required to sign contract and agree to a background/credit check, fee may apply. Security deposit includes first month's rent, the deposit would be refundable, provided there are no damages to property. Additional $200 for non-refundable cleaning fee deposit required.

Available from Mid of Dec’19 (15th Dec or 1st Jan)
Contact at 734-799-6626

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/belleville-mi?lid=12818032

(RLNE5897146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9666 Sawgrass Court have any available units?
9666 Sawgrass Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9666 Sawgrass Court have?
Some of 9666 Sawgrass Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9666 Sawgrass Court currently offering any rent specials?
9666 Sawgrass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9666 Sawgrass Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9666 Sawgrass Court is pet friendly.
Does 9666 Sawgrass Court offer parking?
Yes, 9666 Sawgrass Court offers parking.
Does 9666 Sawgrass Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9666 Sawgrass Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9666 Sawgrass Court have a pool?
No, 9666 Sawgrass Court does not have a pool.
Does 9666 Sawgrass Court have accessible units?
No, 9666 Sawgrass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9666 Sawgrass Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9666 Sawgrass Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9666 Sawgrass Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9666 Sawgrass Court has units with air conditioning.
