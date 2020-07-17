47576 Pembroke Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Mint condition condo in heart of Canton! New paint, new carpet, awesome pond view, attached garage, laundry room off the garage. All appliance stay.Immediate occupancy. Loft area upstairs perfect for a home office.. Large master suite with walk in closet and attached bathroom. Guest bath with bathtub, powder room on 1st floor. Stainless steel appliances all stay.

No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents.Call Nick Heppard at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com