Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

47576 Pembroke Dr

47576 Pembroke Dr · (248) 474-7850
Location

47576 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI 48188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1669 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mint condition condo in heart of Canton! New paint, new carpet, awesome pond view, attached garage, laundry room off the garage. All appliance stay.Immediate occupancy. Loft area upstairs perfect for a home office.. Large master suite with walk in closet and attached bathroom. Guest bath with bathtub, powder room on 1st floor. Stainless steel appliances all stay.
No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents.Call Nick Heppard at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47576 Pembroke Dr have any available units?
47576 Pembroke Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47576 Pembroke Dr have?
Some of 47576 Pembroke Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47576 Pembroke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
47576 Pembroke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47576 Pembroke Dr pet-friendly?
No, 47576 Pembroke Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 47576 Pembroke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 47576 Pembroke Dr offers parking.
Does 47576 Pembroke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47576 Pembroke Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47576 Pembroke Dr have a pool?
No, 47576 Pembroke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 47576 Pembroke Dr have accessible units?
No, 47576 Pembroke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 47576 Pembroke Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47576 Pembroke Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 47576 Pembroke Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 47576 Pembroke Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
