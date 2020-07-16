46073 Bartlett.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Sunflower Village on a quiet tree-lined street. Take advantage of the clubhouses, pools and tennis courts in the Subdivision. New Roof and Furnace(2009), Attic Fan, Heated Garage, Full-sized finished basement. Double French doors leading from the entrance into a room that would be ideal for a formal dining room or formal living room. Large Great room with fireplace open into kitchen and nook. Updated Granite Counters in Kitchen and bath newly installed. First-floor laundry with front load washer and dryer. Bay window with window seating and storage in Master bedroom. Subdivision focuses on community spirit and has organized activities throughout the year. Tonda Elementary school is located in the neighborhood. There is a walkway from the home to the Plymouth Canton High School Education Park. Tenant to purchase DTE appliance and heating/air conditioning warranty package.