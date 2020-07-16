All apartments in Wayne County
46073 Bartlett.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wayne County, MI
/
46073 Bartlett
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:04 AM

46073 Bartlett

46073 Bartlett Drive · (734) 459-6222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

46073 Bartlett Drive, Wayne County, MI 48187

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1845 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sunflower Village on a quiet tree-lined street. Take advantage of the clubhouses, pools and tennis courts in the Subdivision. New Roof and Furnace(2009), Attic Fan, Heated Garage, Full-sized finished basement. Double French doors leading from the entrance into a room that would be ideal for a formal dining room or formal living room. Large Great room with fireplace open into kitchen and nook. Updated Granite Counters in Kitchen and bath newly installed. First-floor laundry with front load washer and dryer. Bay window with window seating and storage in Master bedroom. Subdivision focuses on community spirit and has organized activities throughout the year. Tonda Elementary school is located in the neighborhood. There is a walkway from the home to the Plymouth Canton High School Education Park. Tenant to purchase DTE appliance and heating/air conditioning warranty package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 46073 Bartlett have any available units?
46073 Bartlett has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46073 Bartlett have?
Some of 46073 Bartlett's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46073 Bartlett currently offering any rent specials?
46073 Bartlett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46073 Bartlett pet-friendly?
No, 46073 Bartlett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 46073 Bartlett offer parking?
Yes, 46073 Bartlett offers parking.
Does 46073 Bartlett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46073 Bartlett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46073 Bartlett have a pool?
Yes, 46073 Bartlett has a pool.
Does 46073 Bartlett have accessible units?
No, 46073 Bartlett does not have accessible units.
Does 46073 Bartlett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46073 Bartlett has units with dishwashers.
Does 46073 Bartlett have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46073 Bartlett has units with air conditioning.

