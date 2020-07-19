11665 Norborne

Amenities

1105 sq. ft., 4 bed, 1 bath Redford Bungalow with oversized two car detached garage and huge fenced yard with shed. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. New kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash, newly painted wood cabinets and black appliances. Updated bathroom with new vanity. Large laundry room with additional counters and cabinets. Lots of closet space. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave range fan, washer and dryer. Central and tankless water heater for ultimate comfort. Close to freeways. Must See. Won’t Last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at www.bekamanagement.com.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



(RLNE5912829)