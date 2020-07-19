All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11665 Norborne

11665 Norborne · (248) 425-4853
Location

11665 Norborne, Wayne County, MI 48239

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1105 sq. ft., 4 bed, 1 bath Redford Bungalow with oversized two car detached garage and huge fenced yard with shed. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. New kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash, newly painted wood cabinets and black appliances. Updated bathroom with new vanity. Large laundry room with additional counters and cabinets. Lots of closet space. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave range fan, washer and dryer. Central and tankless water heater for ultimate comfort. Close to freeways. Must See. Won’t Last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at www.bekamanagement.com.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

(RLNE5912829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11665 Norborne have any available units?
11665 Norborne has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11665 Norborne have?
Some of 11665 Norborne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11665 Norborne currently offering any rent specials?
11665 Norborne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11665 Norborne pet-friendly?
Yes, 11665 Norborne is pet friendly.
Does 11665 Norborne offer parking?
Yes, 11665 Norborne offers parking.
Does 11665 Norborne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11665 Norborne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11665 Norborne have a pool?
No, 11665 Norborne does not have a pool.
Does 11665 Norborne have accessible units?
No, 11665 Norborne does not have accessible units.
Does 11665 Norborne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11665 Norborne has units with dishwashers.
Does 11665 Norborne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11665 Norborne has units with air conditioning.
