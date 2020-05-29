4477 Louella Dr

Amenities
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads.
Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite and newer cabinets.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities- gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Sorry- no section 8 vouchers.
Pets will be extra upon approval
$35 non-refundable application fee per application.
Requirements:
No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.
Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.
Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.
Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.
The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.
