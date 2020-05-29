All apartments in Waterford
Find more places like 4477 Louella Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waterford, MI
/
4477 Louella Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

4477 Louella Dr

4477 Louella Drive · (248) 234-4281 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waterford
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI 48329

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1125 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads.
Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite and newer cabinets.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities- gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Sorry- no section 8 vouchers.

Pets will be extra upon approval

$35 non-refundable application fee per application.

Requirements:
No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.
Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.
Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.
Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.

The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.

Like us on FaceBook for more information today!!

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Real-Deal-Management-LLC/89858272099?ref=hl

(RLNE5769922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4477 Louella Dr have any available units?
4477 Louella Dr has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4477 Louella Dr have?
Some of 4477 Louella Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4477 Louella Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4477 Louella Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4477 Louella Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4477 Louella Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4477 Louella Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4477 Louella Dr does offer parking.
Does 4477 Louella Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4477 Louella Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4477 Louella Dr have a pool?
No, 4477 Louella Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4477 Louella Dr have accessible units?
No, 4477 Louella Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4477 Louella Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4477 Louella Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4477 Louella Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4477 Louella Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4477 Louella Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr
Waterford, MI 48328

Similar Pages

Waterford 1 BedroomsWaterford 2 Bedrooms
Waterford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaterford Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Waterford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MI
Flat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity