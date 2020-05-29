4477 Louella Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads.

Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite and newer cabinets.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities- gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Sorry- no section 8 vouchers.



Pets will be extra upon approval



$35 non-refundable application fee per application.



Requirements:

No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.

Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.

Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.

Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.



The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.



(RLNE5769922)