1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4144 Airport Rd
4144 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
this is one unit of a 20 unit apartment complex ( 2-10 unit buildings), large parking area, coin-op laundry on site, water included, window air conditioning unit provided. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451870)
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1058 PREMONT AVE
1058 Premont Avenue, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
VERY AFFORDABLE STUDIO APARTMENT. THIS IS ONLY 1 ROOM WITH A KITCHENETTE AND SMALL BATHROOM. ALL UTILITIES IN THIS UNIT ARE INCLUDED IN LEASE. THERE IS A $40 APPLICATION FEE. NO PETS. IMMEIDATE OCCUPANCY. 1.
Results within 1 mile of Waterford
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
533 Calgary
533 Calgary Street, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom home in Auburn Hills - Cute 1 bedroom home in Auburn hills. Great location. Close to shopping and expressways. Must have proof of income and no evictions or judgments.
Results within 5 miles of Waterford
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4113 TELEGRAPH RD # G-209
4113 Telegraph Road, Oakland County, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE.
Results within 10 miles of Waterford
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107
32005 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
327 SOUTHFIELD Road
327 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
697 sqft
Restoration Hardware inspired condo steps away from downtown Birmingham.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1252 East West Maple Road
1252 E West Maple Rd, Commerce, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
408 sqft
Apartment on the Second Floor. Great light filled 1 Bedroom Apartment. Clean and freshly painted and ready to move in. Large Living room with large window for sun filled mornings. Entry closet for coats and shoes.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1250 East West Maple Road
1250 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
410 sqft
Great apartment for lease. Lots of natural light and clean. Large living area with nice flow to eat in dining room. Kitchen in clean with newer applicances and plenty of cabinet space. Extra pantry holds plenty.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
444 CHESTER Street
444 Chester Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,499
584 sqft
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
555 S OLD WOODWARD
555 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,276
822 sqft
555 is now accepting applications for unit # 1405 and a April 1st move-in. (Please be advised these apartment go very quickly.) 555 IS THE LANDMARK RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND THE GATEWAY TO THE CITY'S CULTURE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BISTROS ...
