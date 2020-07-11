/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM
124 Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI with washer-dryer
1 of 37
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
93 N Lynn Ave
93 N Lynn Ave, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$935
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath available in Waterford. Spacious rooms. Washer and Dryer in 1st floor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator provided in Kitchen. Storage available. Enjoy the covered front Porch or your back Patio for the Bar-B-Q.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
290 Starr Ave
290 Starr Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. This quaint 3 bedroom ranch has a large living room that flows into an all season deck. Freshly painted and wood floor just refinished.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,370
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date.
1 of 24
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Hills
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4798 Sundale Drive
4798 Sundale Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1357 sqft
Great Clarkston ranch with easy access to I75. Newer updates: roof, kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, furnace & c/a. Interior is currently being painted throughout and new carpet to be installed in living room and family room soon.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5001 Greer Rd # 2
5001 Greer Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1000 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit in West Bloomfield (Hiller and Greer). Large family room featuring hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Stylish kitchen with granite counter tops, with stainless steel stove and refrigerator.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
Contact for Availability
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means.
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 797 7195 (RLNE5388405)
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4576 WAGON WHEEL Drive
4576 Wagon Wheel Drive, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2796 sqft
5 BEDROOMS, BLOOMFIELD SCHOOLS, AND A GREAT YARD FOR PLENTY OF FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES A COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN WHICH INCLUDES GORGEOUS QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5141 ROCK Run
5141 Rock Run Street, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1633 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo in Potomac Run.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3460 Chalice Rd
3460 Chalice Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2818 Treyburn Ln
2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court
6603 Squirrel Hill Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
Sprawling brick ranch on double lot nestled in quiet sub with award winning Clarkston schools. Bike to nearby downtown Clarkston! Open floor plan with a large kitchen overlooking family room and dining room.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
857 Brandon Ave
857 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1575 sqft
Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15 Beechwoode Ln
15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2880 BIRCHENA
2880 Birchena Cres, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
2467 sqft
EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED LEASE-walk into a beautiful foyer with extensive molding and hardwood flooring. Chef's kitchen, granite countertops, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry w/LED lighting eat-in-nook w/ skylights, First-floor laundry...
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6157 ORCHARD LAKE RD APT 201
6157 Orchard Lake Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1609 sqft
FABULOUS WEST BLOOMFIELD RENTAL!!! 3 Bed Room, 2 FULL baths-OPEN FLOOR PLAN 2nd floor ranch condo ,totally remodeled ,Recessed & updated lighting! 3BR ceiling fans! Ceramic baths! Many windows & balcony door wall make this home light & bright! Good
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1461 sqft
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5637 DRAKE HOLLOW DR
5637 Drake Hollow Dr W, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1570 sqft
THIS 3 BEDROOM CONDO OFFERS YOU A PRIVATE FRONT ENTRANCE AS WELL AS A REAR PATIO. MAPLE CABINETS, SS/ APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST NOOK WITH DOORWALL, GAS FIREPLACE, NEW (2018)WALLSIDE DOORWALL. VAULTED CEILING IN MASTER, LARGE WALK-IN.
