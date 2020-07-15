/
C.S. Mott Community College
11 Apartments For Rent Near C.S. Mott Community College
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
College Culture
604 Chalmers
604 Chalmers Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1421 sqft
Available Now!! 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Home! - Available Now!! Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story Cape Cod style home. Fireplace in the living room, central air, laundry room, and lots of storage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Central Park
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
2201 Miller Rd
2201 Miller Road, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2972 sqft
Available Soon! - Available Soon! Large 4 bedroom Contemporary Home! Large 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2-story house with Basement and 2 car attached Garage. $335 City of Flint Water Affidavit Fee (RLNE4737796)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Mott Park
963 Perry St
963 Perry Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! 3 Bed w TWO FULL BATHS - Call MR MARK 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600 - 3 bed, 2 full bath, basement, garage, fenced yard. upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, and downstairs is 1 bed 1 bath, kitchen, dining room. basement too.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
2202 Corunna Road
2202 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$1,200
2120 sqft
2 spacious areas for lease as follows: Unit 2 East side is 2,120 s.f. Rent is $1,500 month plus utilities. 5 bays mechanics garage with 4 working pits. 3 year lease. $2,200 security deposit. Separate Consumers. Oil furnace. 1/2 bath.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
Mott Park
971 Woodbridge St
971 Woodbridge Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
Come check out this property that is fresh on the market!! 3 bedroom, 1 bath with front enclosed porch. Monthly rent is $700 with a deposit of $700. Visit www.Showmojo.com for more details, to apply, or to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
Southside Business District
137 E Lakeview Ave
137 East Lakeview Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$925
1522 sqft
Nice 2 story 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. House will be available August 1, 20. Must be able to get a City Of Flint Water Affidavit. (RLNE5930878)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Eastside
1410 Indiana Ave #1
1410 Indiana Avenue, Flint, MI
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1410 Indiana - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799459)
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
2406 Corunna Road
2406 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$800
1374 sqft
Very easy access. Located across from the new Powers High School and the Michigan School For The Deaf. Its located in an OPPORTUNITY ZONE! Its just a mile from Downtown Flint, Kettering University and 3 expressways!.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Eastside
2616 Maplewood Ave
2616 Maplewood Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$600
977 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
