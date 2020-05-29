4080 Forest Glen Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 Bed, 2 ½ Bath Waterford Colonial



1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 ½ bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac. Large living room with Bay window and open plan to formal dining. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Family room has gas fireplace and 8’ doorwall to deck overlooking private back yard. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Central Air. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and newer washer/dryer. Close to I-75, Dixie Hwy and Great Lakes Crossing. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828509)