Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4080 Forest Glen Ct

4080 Forest Glen Court · (248) 425-4853
Location

4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI 48329

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 ½ Bath Waterford Colonial

1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 ½ bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac. Large living room with Bay window and open plan to formal dining. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Family room has gas fireplace and 8’ doorwall to deck overlooking private back yard. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Central Air. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and newer washer/dryer. Close to I-75, Dixie Hwy and Great Lakes Crossing. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Forest Glen Ct have any available units?
4080 Forest Glen Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4080 Forest Glen Ct have?
Some of 4080 Forest Glen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Forest Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Forest Glen Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Forest Glen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4080 Forest Glen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterford.
Does 4080 Forest Glen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Forest Glen Ct does offer parking.
Does 4080 Forest Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4080 Forest Glen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Forest Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 4080 Forest Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4080 Forest Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 4080 Forest Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Forest Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4080 Forest Glen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4080 Forest Glen Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4080 Forest Glen Ct has units with air conditioning.
