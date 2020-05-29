4080 Forest Glen Ct

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 ½ Bath Waterford Colonial
1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 ½ bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac. Large living room with Bay window and open plan to formal dining. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Family room has gas fireplace and 8’ doorwall to deck overlooking private back yard. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Central Air. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and newer washer/dryer. Close to I-75, Dixie Hwy and Great Lakes Crossing. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy.
Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify
Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties
Broker
No Pets Allowed
