All apartments in Washtenaw County
Find more places like 229 Scio Village Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washtenaw County, MI
/
229 Scio Village Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

229 Scio Village Court

229 Scio Village Ct · (734) 646-6156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

229 Scio Village Ct, Washtenaw County, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Beautiful, light-filled, spacious condo for rent. You've got everything (and then some!) in this lovely home. Upper level has light-filled open kitchen/living room area, working fireplace, screened in patio, washer/dryer, 3 walk-in closets, 2 regular closets, tons of cupboard space, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (sunken bathtub jacuzzi + walk-in shower in the master bath), with beautiful wood floors throughout. Lower level was built to be a separate apartment. It has a spacious open kitchen/living room, 1 bedroom, 2 walk-in closets, storage closet, 1 bathroom, laundry room, and hardwood floors throughout. Great location across the street from Meijer, with lots of shopping and restaurants nearby. Easy access to I-94. 10 minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor. Flexible move-in date. Rentals are subject to condo association approval. Single family rental only per condo bylaws. No pets, no Airbnb, no sublet, no smoking of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Scio Village Court have any available units?
229 Scio Village Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Scio Village Court have?
Some of 229 Scio Village Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Scio Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
229 Scio Village Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Scio Village Court pet-friendly?
No, 229 Scio Village Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 229 Scio Village Court offer parking?
Yes, 229 Scio Village Court offers parking.
Does 229 Scio Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Scio Village Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Scio Village Court have a pool?
No, 229 Scio Village Court does not have a pool.
Does 229 Scio Village Court have accessible units?
No, 229 Scio Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Scio Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Scio Village Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Scio Village Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Scio Village Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 229 Scio Village Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row
Washtenaw County, MI 48198
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Dearborn, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MISouth Lyon, MIYpsilanti, MINorthville, MIBelleville, MIPlymouth, MIBrighton, MI
Dundee, MIWalled Lake, MILivonia, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIMilford, MIHowell, MIMonroe, MIGarden City, MISouth Monroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity