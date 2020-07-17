229 Scio Village Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Beautiful, light-filled, spacious condo for rent. You've got everything (and then some!) in this lovely home. Upper level has light-filled open kitchen/living room area, working fireplace, screened in patio, washer/dryer, 3 walk-in closets, 2 regular closets, tons of cupboard space, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (sunken bathtub jacuzzi + walk-in shower in the master bath), with beautiful wood floors throughout. Lower level was built to be a separate apartment. It has a spacious open kitchen/living room, 1 bedroom, 2 walk-in closets, storage closet, 1 bathroom, laundry room, and hardwood floors throughout. Great location across the street from Meijer, with lots of shopping and restaurants nearby. Easy access to I-94. 10 minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor. Flexible move-in date. Rentals are subject to condo association approval. Single family rental only per condo bylaws. No pets, no Airbnb, no sublet, no smoking of any kind.