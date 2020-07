Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after Summerfield Glen upper floor Amherst model. Condo living at its best. Enjoy the added security and beautiful views of this upper floor unit. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, huge master, screened porch off the large living room, all major appliances included. 1 car detached garage. Close to UM campus, downtown Ann Arbor and area freeways. Live in one of Ann Arbor's premiere condo's. No smoking NO Pets, Credit Score 700+ and application required.