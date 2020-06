Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3-bedroom home with basement. The home features a full basement and fenced yard. Laundry room hook-up is available in the basement. 12-month minimum lease. Minimum security deposit equal to one month’s rent. Pets with fees and restrictions (2 pet maximum, 200-dollar one-time pet fee and 20 dollar per pet/per month). Applicant's income must be at least 3x rental rate. 35-dollar application fee per applicant.