Warren, MI
32525 MOUND Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

32525 MOUND Road

32525 Mound Road · (248) 375-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI 48092
Northwest Warren

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 3784 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
alarm system
key fob access
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
parking
key fob access
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices. New roof in 2013 ten year warranty. Computer server room is heated and cooled. Mound has 100,000 car count per day so great potential foot traffic. Zone heating and cooling. His/ hers bathroom fully ADA Compliant. Inquire regarding land contract options or lease options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32525 MOUND Road have any available units?
32525 MOUND Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 32525 MOUND Road have?
Some of 32525 MOUND Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32525 MOUND Road currently offering any rent specials?
32525 MOUND Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32525 MOUND Road pet-friendly?
No, 32525 MOUND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 32525 MOUND Road offer parking?
Yes, 32525 MOUND Road offers parking.
Does 32525 MOUND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32525 MOUND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32525 MOUND Road have a pool?
No, 32525 MOUND Road does not have a pool.
Does 32525 MOUND Road have accessible units?
Yes, 32525 MOUND Road has accessible units.
Does 32525 MOUND Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 32525 MOUND Road does not have units with dishwashers.
