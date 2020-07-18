32525 MOUND Road

Amenities
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices. New roof in 2013 ten year warranty. Computer server room is heated and cooled. Mound has 100,000 car count per day so great potential foot traffic. Zone heating and cooling. His/ hers bathroom fully ADA Compliant. Inquire regarding land contract options or lease options.