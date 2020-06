Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

SUPER CLEAN & QUIET ... ONE BEDROOM RANCH CONDO NESTLED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION. ONE ASSIGNED CARPORT (#32). BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN OPENS TO LARGE LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA. LIVING ROOM WITH DOORWALL LEADING TO PRIVATE BACKYARD PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH TWO CLOSETS. NEW CARPET AND PAINT. STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. STORAGE CAGE WITH EXTRA ROOM. NO PETS PER CONDO RULES. BUILDING ITSELF HAS WALKWAYS. LIBRARY ON GROUNDS. WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. STORAGE CAGE FOR EXTRA ROOM. NO SMOKING. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS ONE MONTH RENT ARE REQUIRED TO MOVE IN.