26130 Fairfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN. House boasts - Freshly Refinished Hardwood Flooring in the Entire House, Large Living Room to welcome you w/ Picture Perfect Window, Fully Updated Bathrooms w/ New Vanity & Light Fixtures, Freshly Painted Throughout the House, Fully Updated Kitchen w/ New Flooring, Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Wide DoorWall leading to a Large Covered Porch for you to enjoy BBQ parties in Summer Evenings, Fenced-in Backyard & Much More! Cave yourself in at the Large Finished Basement w/ new carpet throughout and ample storage space. Separate laundry area w/ Washer & Dryer. 2 Car Attached Garage for your convenience. Walking distance to Warren Woods Schools. Close to 696, Major Shopping, Jobs & Much More!!! ***New Sewer Line has been installed and owner is in the process of putting new grass seeds in the front yard***



