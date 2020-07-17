All apartments in Warren
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

26130 Fairfield

26130 Fairfield Avenue · (248) 266-4267 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26130 Fairfield · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN. House boasts - Freshly Refinished Hardwood Flooring in the Entire House, Large Living Room to welcome you w/ Picture Perfect Window, Fully Updated Bathrooms w/ New Vanity & Light Fixtures, Freshly Painted Throughout the House, Fully Updated Kitchen w/ New Flooring, Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Wide DoorWall leading to a Large Covered Porch for you to enjoy BBQ parties in Summer Evenings, Fenced-in Backyard & Much More! Cave yourself in at the Large Finished Basement w/ new carpet throughout and ample storage space. Separate laundry area w/ Washer & Dryer. 2 Car Attached Garage for your convenience. Walking distance to Warren Woods Schools. Close to 696, Major Shopping, Jobs & Much More!!! ***New Sewer Line has been installed and owner is in the process of putting new grass seeds in the front yard***

(RLNE4104200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26130 Fairfield have any available units?
26130 Fairfield has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 26130 Fairfield have?
Some of 26130 Fairfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26130 Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
26130 Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26130 Fairfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 26130 Fairfield is pet friendly.
Does 26130 Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 26130 Fairfield offers parking.
Does 26130 Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26130 Fairfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26130 Fairfield have a pool?
No, 26130 Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 26130 Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 26130 Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 26130 Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 26130 Fairfield does not have units with dishwashers.
