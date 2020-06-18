All apartments in Warren
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

25509 Rosenbusch Blvd

25509 Rosenbusch Boulevard · (313) 282-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25509 Rosenbusch Boulevard, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Rosenbusch · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit Rosenbusch · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Please contact via email for faster response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application. Brick ranch with 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath located minutes from I-696 and I-94. No basement. No stairs to deal with. All rooms on one floor. Freshly painted throughout. Numerous recessed lights in the living room provide ample illumination. Brand new flooring through out kitchen, living room, hallway and bedrooms. Spacious fenced-in backyard. $250 preparation fee, 1.5 months sec. dep. plus 1st month rent to move in. We are looking for a tenant who can afford the rent (monthly income 3.5 times rent), pays rent on time (able to supply proof of on time payment history) and takes care of the house (able to supply verified previous landlord references) $25 additional monthly pet fee per pet up to two (2) pets. One time $250.00 pet cleaning fee. BATVAI *NO SECTION 8*

(RLNE5643907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd have any available units?
25509 Rosenbusch Blvd has 2 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
25509 Rosenbusch Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd does offer parking.
Does 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd have a pool?
No, 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd have accessible units?
No, 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 25509 Rosenbusch Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
