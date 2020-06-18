25509 Rosenbusch Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Please contact via email for faster response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application. Brick ranch with 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath located minutes from I-696 and I-94. No basement. No stairs to deal with. All rooms on one floor. Freshly painted throughout. Numerous recessed lights in the living room provide ample illumination. Brand new flooring through out kitchen, living room, hallway and bedrooms. Spacious fenced-in backyard. $250 preparation fee, 1.5 months sec. dep. plus 1st month rent to move in. We are looking for a tenant who can afford the rent (monthly income 3.5 times rent), pays rent on time (able to supply proof of on time payment history) and takes care of the house (able to supply verified previous landlord references) $25 additional monthly pet fee per pet up to two (2) pets. One time $250.00 pet cleaning fee. BATVAI *NO SECTION 8*



(RLNE5643907)