Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash. Laundry room will be equipped with a stackable washer/dryer. Garage in rear for your car, or storage. Fenced back yard, wooden porch, landscaping. Please call 586.978.4444 to schedule your appointment to see the inside.