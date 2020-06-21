All apartments in Warren
Find more places like 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warren, MI
/
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

14904 El Dorado Ter # 27

14904 Eldorado Terrace · (248) 817-2095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warren
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14904 Eldorado Terrace, Warren, MI 48088
Northeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor. Three large bedrooms on the upper level with main bath featuring double sinks and tub/shower. Laundry area in basement includes washer and dryer. Basement has closets for extra storage. Newer windows for lower heating and cooling cost. Snow removal, water, lawn maintenance and trash are included in the rent. Two reserved parking spaces in front of unit. Great location near macomb collage south campus and i-696, not far from gm tech center. Freshly Painted!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3765076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 have any available units?
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 have?
Some of 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 currently offering any rent specials?
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 pet-friendly?
No, 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 offer parking?
Yes, 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 does offer parking.
Does 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 have a pool?
No, 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 does not have a pool.
Does 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 have accessible units?
No, 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14904 El Dorado Ter # 27?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd
Warren, MI 48092
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI 48089
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091

Similar Pages

Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 Bedrooms
Warren Apartments with ParkingWarren Apartments with Pool
Warren Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Warren
Northwest Warren

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity