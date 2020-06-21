14904 El Dorado Ter # 27

Amenities

Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor. Three large bedrooms on the upper level with main bath featuring double sinks and tub/shower. Laundry area in basement includes washer and dryer. Basement has closets for extra storage. Newer windows for lower heating and cooling cost. Snow removal, water, lawn maintenance and trash are included in the rent. Two reserved parking spaces in front of unit. Great location near macomb collage south campus and i-696, not far from gm tech center. Freshly Painted!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3765076)