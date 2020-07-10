All apartments in Troy
Three Oaks Apartments
Three Oaks Apartments

4154 Three Oaks Boulevard · (248) 720-6411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Save over $750 before you move in! Limited Time Only! Save $500 off your lease agreement AND have your security deposit be as low as $199! ! Call to make the move today!
Location

4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI 48098

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4014-4A · Avail. Jul 31

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 4035-4A · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 4035-3A · Avail. Jul 31

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4228-1A · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 4084-1A · Avail. Aug 31

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 4126-3B · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Three Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Three Oaks Apartments is nestled in a residential community for that neighborhood feel, yet tucked away far enough for privacy and comfort. We are just minutes from I-75, The Somerset Collection and an abundance of dining and entertainment. We have the best maintenance staff around which complements our friendly, caring management and leasing staff who take pride in their community.Whether you go out or stay in, the options are endless when you’re a resident at Three Oaks Apartments. Relax in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Detroit. Our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500-One and a half months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restriction
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Three Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Three Oaks Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Three Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Three Oaks Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Three Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Three Oaks Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Save over $750 before you move in! Limited Time Only! Save $500 off your lease agreement AND have your security deposit be as low as $199! ! Call to make the move today!
Is Three Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Three Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Three Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Three Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Three Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Three Oaks Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Three Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Three Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Three Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Three Oaks Apartments has accessible units.
Does Three Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Three Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Three Oaks Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Three Oaks Apartments has units with air conditioning.
