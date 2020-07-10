Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments online portal package receiving

Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Three Oaks Apartments is nestled in a residential community for that neighborhood feel, yet tucked away far enough for privacy and comfort. We are just minutes from I-75, The Somerset Collection and an abundance of dining and entertainment. We have the best maintenance staff around which complements our friendly, caring management and leasing staff who take pride in their community.Whether you go out or stay in, the options are endless when you’re a resident at Three Oaks Apartments. Relax in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Detroit. Our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.