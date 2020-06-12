/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
98 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Troy, MI
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
52 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1348 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1128 Alameda Blvd
1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
Townes of Northwyck Available 06/15/20 Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard
1220 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Immaculately maintanined 2 bed w/den and 2 bath END unit condo featuring great room w/vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, open kitchen w/upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, center island, master ste.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2356 Orchard Crest St
2356 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Walk in to this beautiful and cozy two bedroom condo with a basement located in Shelby Township. Bright color wood flooring throughout home, easy for accessorizing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
413 N ETON ST APT 208
413 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Buckingham Village 2nd Floor Condo for Lease! Located directly across from Pembroke Park along with a fabulous pool in the complex to relax and enjoy the summer! This unit has All New Stainless Kitchen Appliances with white cabinets, cove ceilings
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
928 N ADAMS Road
928 North Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
898 sqft
This spacious unit is centrally located in the highly desired city of Birmingham. Freshly painted with newer carpet, this 2 bedroom, 1 full, plus 1 half bathroom condo is clean and well maintained.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2081 E MAPLE Road
2081 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Walk to downtown Birmingham, parks, restaurants. Right across the street from the New Whole Foods and LA Fittness. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, Anderson Windows with Blinds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
869 Kirts Blvd
869 Kirts Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Immediate occupancy of an updated condo in the Troy School District. Move-in ready condo in a prime location with two bedrooms and 2.5 bath. . Spacious basement with play room and laundry. Landlord prefers a maximum of 4 tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1176 sqft
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1682 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .
