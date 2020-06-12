/
3 bedroom apartments
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Troy, MI
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
107 MILLSTONE Drive
107 Millstone Drive, Troy, MI
Fabulous lease home in a great neighborhood in Troy. This newly remodeled 4 bedroom/3.1 bath colonial is a wonderful family home with a great front and back yard. What’s not to like about this one? It’s freshly painted with new hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
655 ROBINWOOD Drive
655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI
LOCATED ACROSS PARK & SCHOOL !! WELCOME HOME TO BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM RANCH WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON CORNER LOT IN WEST TROY SCHOOL DISTRICT. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO LIBRARY, PARKS & ALL SHOPPING.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6888 DAKOTA Drive
6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
965 GRAND VISTA Court
965 Grand Vista Court, Troy, MI
Luxury Grand Troy Vista Condo. Granite in all baths and Laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2634 AVALON Drive
2634 Avalon Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
Clean, clean, clean ranch in coveted Troy!! Barnard, Baker and Athens Troy Schools. All rated at 10!! Recently remodeled throughout! Granite kitchen. 3 bedrooms, with both a living room and family room! 1.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2090 Jeffrey Drive
2090 Jeffrey Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2072 sqft
This Troy home offers everything anyone would want; family room, dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counters all within an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4605 JOHN R Road
4605 John R Road, Troy, MI
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bathroom brick colonial. Enter the home into the two-story foyer, that features hardwood flooring that flows seamlessly into the dining room and office.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
2496 Coral Dr
2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
241 REGENTS Drive
241 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
BEAUTIFUL, COZY 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH COLONIAL LOCATED IN QUIET TROY NEIGHBORHOOD. BRAND NEW FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN FOYER AND KITCHEN. BRIGHT AND OPEN. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND ALL APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6925 EDGEWATER Drive
6925 Edgewater Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2161 sqft
Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
56 HICKORY Drive
56 Hickory Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Excellent 3 bedroom all brick house with 1.5 baths, huge 2.5 mechanics heated garage with 220 amp electrical service. Completely remodeled in 2018. Award winning Troy schools.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4750 BELZAIR Drive
4750 Belzair Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1997 sqft
What a great location located on .98 acre and siding to a stream. Park in sub. IN TROY HIGH / SMITH / LEONARD BOUNDARIES. Two way natural FP between LR & FR. FFL WITH LARGE CLOSET NEXT TO OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
5032 PRENTIS Drive
5032 Prentis Drive, Troy, MI
TROY SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR RENT! 4 BDRMS, 2 ½ UPDATED BATHS, APPROX 2300 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS LIVING RM, WARM AND COZY FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. 12X11 FORMAL DINING.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5311 BREEZE HILL PL
5311 Breeze Hill Place, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Immaculately maintained and sharp clean 3 bedroom condo in highly sought after Northfield Hills Condo. Newer painting w/neutral color thruout. Remodeled Kitchen w/maple cabinets and custom countertop. Hardwood floor in the kitchen and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1006 BROOKLAWN Drive
1006 Brooklawn Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated in 2019 brick ranch home with 3 Spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths in the highly sought-after Pembroke Park neighborhood! Step inside & fall in love w/this Open-floor.Tons of Natural light. Rich new hardwood floors t/o.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Clawson
1 Unit Available
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
