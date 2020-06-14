Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:03 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Troy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Downtown Troy
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

The Transit Center
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
107 MILLSTONE Drive
107 Millstone Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3093 sqft
Fabulous lease home in a great neighborhood in Troy. This newly remodeled 4 bedroom/3.1 bath colonial is a wonderful family home with a great front and back yard. What’s not to like about this one? It’s freshly painted with new hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2090 Jeffrey Drive
2090 Jeffrey Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2072 sqft
This Troy home offers everything anyone would want; family room, dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counters all within an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4605 JOHN R Road
4605 John R Road, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2729 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bathroom brick colonial. Enter the home into the two-story foyer, that features hardwood flooring that flows seamlessly into the dining room and office.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2496 Coral Dr
2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2029 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
241 REGENTS Drive
241 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1814 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, COZY 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH COLONIAL LOCATED IN QUIET TROY NEIGHBORHOOD. BRAND NEW FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN FOYER AND KITCHEN. BRIGHT AND OPEN. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND ALL APPLIANCES.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5311 BREEZE HILL PL
5311 Breeze Hill Place, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Immaculately maintained and sharp clean 3 bedroom condo in highly sought after Northfield Hills Condo. Newer painting w/neutral color thruout. Remodeled Kitchen w/maple cabinets and custom countertop. Hardwood floor in the kitchen and dining room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1006 BROOKLAWN Drive
1006 Brooklawn Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated in 2019 brick ranch home with 3 Spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths in the highly sought-after Pembroke Park neighborhood! Step inside & fall in love w/this Open-floor.Tons of Natural light. Rich new hardwood floors t/o.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Madison Heights
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

Royal Oak
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

Birmingham
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.

Birmingham
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Birmingham
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.

Birmingham
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1228 COLE Street
1228 Cole Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
943 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN B'HAM. IMPRESSIVE CONTEMPORARY WITH VAULTED CEILING, NEWER SLATE BATH, BUILT-IN DINING BAR AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILING. MST. BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLR.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2690 HELMSDALE Circle
2690 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,488
2000 sqft
Long term lease available, Nice newer 4 bedrm condo 2 full 2 half bath, built in 2016, great move-in condition, Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood floors in great room, Kitchen has huge island w/granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances.

Birmingham
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2356 Orchard Crest St
2356 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Walk in to this beautiful and cozy two bedroom condo with a basement located in Shelby Township. Bright color wood flooring throughout home, easy for accessorizing.

Birmingham
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
35300 Woodward Avenue
35300 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Fully furnished Penthouse views at Poppleton Place Condos just steps from Birmingham's finest shopping, & dining. This beautiful move-in ready 5th-floor condo features hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1960 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/3.

Royal Oak
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue
4521 Elmwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops.

Birmingham
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
101 Saint Andrews Street
101 Saint Andrews Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED THRU-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY & CERAMIC FLOORING AND SHOWER.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Troy, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Troy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

