231 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Troy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
34 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1769 Castleton Dr
1769 Castleton Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
1769 Castleton - Property Id: 136158 3 bedrooms 1 Bath (2 sinks) Open kitchen to Family Room and a separate Living Room. 2.5 Car Detached Garage, Finished Basement. Forced air heat and air conditioning.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1480 sqft
3257 Newbury place Available 07/15/20 Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rochester Road
1136 ALAMEDA Boulevard
1136 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1711 sqft
THE TOWNES OF NORTHWYCK UPPER LEVEL 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN TROY! FEATURES INCLUDE A OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, BEAUTIFUL OPEN KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
477 Vanderpool Dr
477 Vanderpool Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Nice newer colonial home available for lease. Living room with hardwood floors. Ceramic tile foyer and kitchen floor. All appliances included. Washer and dryer included. 1st floor laundry area. Finished basement with full kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5363 ENGLISH Drive
5363 English Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
Beautiful and fully updated 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, 2 car attached garage, nicely finished basement, award winning Troy schools, move-in ready and appliances are included.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1171 BAKER Court
1171 Baker Court, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1936 sqft
Great Colonial on a quiet cul de sac, Lovely 3-bedroom + 205 S.F. finished Bonus Room over garage , 2 1/2 bath, spacious great room features a wood burning fireplace and front to back windows with lots of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
116 REGENTS DR
116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6888 DAKOTA Drive
6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3684 sqft
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
107 MILLSTONE Drive
107 Millstone Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3093 sqft
Fabulous lease home in a great neighborhood in Troy. This newly remodeled 4 bedroom/2.1 bath colonial is a wonderful family home with a great front and back yards. What’s not to like about this one? It’s freshly painted with new hardwood floors.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6925 EDGEWATER Drive
6925 Edgewater Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2161 sqft
Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
56 HICKORY Drive
56 Hickory Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Excellent 3 bedroom all brick house with 1.5 baths, huge 2.5 mechanics heated garage with 220 amp electrical service. Completely remodeled in 2018. Award winning Troy schools.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4750 BELZAIR Drive
4750 Belzair Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1997 sqft
What a great location located on .98 acre and siding to a stream. Park in sub. IN TROY HIGH / SMITH / LEONARD BOUNDARIES. Two way natural FP between LR & FR. FFL WITH LARGE CLOSET NEXT TO OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
5032 PRENTIS Drive
5032 Prentis Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2264 sqft
TROY SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR RENT! 4 BDRMS, 2 ½ UPDATED BATHS, APPROX 2300 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS LIVING RM, WARM AND COZY FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. 12X11 FORMAL DINING.
City Guide for Troy, MI

Rental rates are low in Troy so there won't be such frantic competition to score a flat. Yet, folks want to know they have good neighbors, so it helps to highlight that you're friendly and responsible while apartment hunting. Smile, shake hands, remember people's names, return phone calls promptly, make complete sentences with your mouth only, and bring your pay stubs to make sure property managers know you have stable employment. You’ll be fine. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Troy, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Troy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

