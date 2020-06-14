Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Utica, MI with garage

Utica apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14208 Lakeside
14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5746 ACORN Lane
5746 Acorn Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit, Granite in Kitchen Includes all Appliances, New luxury vinyl planks flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard
13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14188 Webster
14188 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Town Center of Shelby Township. Come and take a look at this nice apartment community. This floor plan is the Abby, and it offers you 2 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1,320 square feet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Utica

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2650 sqft
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 Baths in Clinton Township - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54352 East Annsbury Circle
54352 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
54352 East Annsbury Circle Available 06/15/20 Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54426 Pelican Ln
54426 Pelican Lane, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4500 sqft
Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
881 HAMPTON Circle
881 Hampton Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2227 sqft
Very nice area of Rochester Hills this will not last long hurry

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17515 Millar Road
17515 Millar Road, Macomb County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
7175 sqft
LEASE - Secluded on 3 Acres Behind Gated Privacy Drive is this Gem of a Dream Home for your Family. Grand Entrance into Marble Floor Foyer, Hardwood Formal Dining Room & Library that is Suited with Built in Cherry Bookcases.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
5942 sqft
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
41991 Ehrke Drive
41991 Ehrke Drive, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ON THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED RANCH. OFFERS LARGE CARPETED BASEMENT W/SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA W/WASHER & DRYER AND LOADS OF STORAGE. LOVELY KITCHEN, UPDATED CABINETS, REFRIG. RANGE & BUILT IN DISHWASHER. DOOR-WALL LEADING TO PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
2408 Eastern Ave
2408 Eastern Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4368 Berkshire
4368 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
North Sterling Heights 2 bedroom Completely Updated Unit - Desirable 2 bedroom North Sterling Heights Condo near M-59 completely updated with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Utica, MI

Utica apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

