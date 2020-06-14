109 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI with garage
Drink to this! If you want to find the most historical site in Rochester, MI, technically it's on the property of a liquor store! So, the next time you're stocking up on beer for the weekend, just think about the first settlers of Rochester who lived in a log cabin at that very site nearly 200 years ago.
Rochester today doesn't resemble the early days when this town was home to settlers, and it's not an industrial center like it was during World War II when it was home to production facilities like the Western Knitting Mills Factory. Today, Rochester is a clean, safe suburb of Detroit in popular Oakland County. Madonna grew up here, and Eminem reportedly currently lives in the area, too. Rochester retains a charming small-town feeling while still giving you easy access to the rest of the metropolitan Detroit area. See more
Rochester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.