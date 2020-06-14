109 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI with garage

Apartment List
Rochester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1871 FLAGSTONE Circle
1871 Flagstone Circle, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Neutral condo overlooking treed commons. End unit & absolutely the best setting in the complex for privacy and views. Great location near trails and all conveniences. All appliances included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stony Creek Ridge North
1 Unit Available
1402 ross lne
1402 Ross Lane, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3300 sqft
Rochester/Stoney Creek Ridge North/Colonial 3300 square ft home backs up to pond and nature presserve/4 bedrooms,Master Bedroom with master bath huge walk in closet /3.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
1388 CRESCENT Lane
1388 Crescent Lane, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
Your new home is a turn-key, move-in ready condo located in the highly desirable King's Cove in Rochester Hills! You'll love all of the natural light that this unit has to offer. 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Fairwood Villas
1 Unit Available
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
$
15 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6888 DAKOTA Drive
6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3684 sqft
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54352 East Annsbury Circle
54352 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
54352 East Annsbury Circle Available 06/15/20 Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1128 Alameda Blvd
1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
Townes of Northwyck Available 06/15/20 Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
940 Homestead Ct
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2698 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Rochester Hills home. Corner lot. All appliances included. 3000 sq ft home. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom with own full bath and walk in closet. Fireplace on main floor. All summer landscape included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cumberland Hills
1 Unit Available
318 Bourbon Ct
318 Bourbon Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1576 sqft
Sharp 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cumberland hills! Great house in a great location, close to everything, downtown Rochester, expressways, tons of great restaurants and shops. 1st floor laundry, partially finished basement .

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Shadow Woods
1 Unit Available
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
881 HAMPTON Circle
881 Hampton Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2227 sqft
Very nice area of Rochester Hills this will not last long hurry

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3825 ORION Road
3825 Orion Road, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3476 sqft
Charming classic colonial on acreage within minutes of downtown Rochester - country living at its best - comfortable open floor plan perfect for entertaining and family living - wonderful updated kitchen w/bosch appl. and sub. zero refrig.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8115 Downing Street
8115 Downing St, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1940 sqft
New Construction Apartments. Three Bedroom 2& 1/2 Bath Townhome style Apartment for lease. 2Car Attached Garage, Private Entrance, Full size Washer & Dryer included, All Appliances included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2864 GLENBAR Circle
2864 Glenbar Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2000 sqft
Premium lot. Park in the front. Brand new condo 4 bedrm 3 full 1 half bath, built in 2018. Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood flr, island granite counter top. Stainless steel gas range & double oven. Balcony has treated deck.
City Guide for Rochester, MI

Drink to this! If you want to find the most historical site in Rochester, MI, technically it's on the property of a liquor store! So, the next time you're stocking up on beer for the weekend, just think about the first settlers of Rochester who lived in a log cabin at that very site nearly 200 years ago.

Rochester today doesn't resemble the early days when this town was home to settlers, and it's not an industrial center like it was during World War II when it was home to production facilities like the Western Knitting Mills Factory. Today, Rochester is a clean, safe suburb of Detroit in popular Oakland County. Madonna grew up here, and Eminem reportedly currently lives in the area, too. Rochester retains a charming small-town feeling while still giving you easy access to the rest of the metropolitan Detroit area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rochester, MI

Rochester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

