Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3257 Newbury Pl

3257 Newbury Place · (248) 703-8012
Location

3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI 48084
The Transit Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3257 Newbury place · Avail. now

$2,099

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint. Master bedroom has new shower pan with new glass door, new bathtub. Two bathrooms and one half-bathroom have new toilets. New dishwasher, new food disposal, new furnace. Newer air conditioning, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Open and bright living room, nook area with doorway to private balcony. Kitchen has granite countertops. Two bedrooms have attached private full bathrooms. Two bathrooms have granite countertops. Master bathroom has two sinks. Finished bright lower level with walk in closet. 2-car garage. Great location: just minutes to downtown Birmingham, Somerset Mall, I-75, close to Beaumont Hospital, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, LA Fitness, Whole Foods Market. Acclaimed Birmingham Schools. One year lease minimum, long term preferred. Minimum credit score of 700, employment verification and copy of drivers license. 1.5 month security deposit, 1st month rent and $300 non- refundable cleaning fee due at signing of lease. No smoking/ no pets. Rent includes water fee/ lawn care/ snow removal/ outdoor maintenance and garbage. Please contact 248-703-8012 for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 Newbury Pl have any available units?
3257 Newbury Pl has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3257 Newbury Pl have?
Some of 3257 Newbury Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 Newbury Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Newbury Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Newbury Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3257 Newbury Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 3257 Newbury Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3257 Newbury Pl offers parking.
Does 3257 Newbury Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3257 Newbury Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Newbury Pl have a pool?
No, 3257 Newbury Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Newbury Pl have accessible units?
No, 3257 Newbury Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Newbury Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3257 Newbury Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3257 Newbury Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3257 Newbury Pl has units with air conditioning.
