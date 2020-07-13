3257 Newbury Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint. Master bedroom has new shower pan with new glass door, new bathtub. Two bathrooms and one half-bathroom have new toilets. New dishwasher, new food disposal, new furnace. Newer air conditioning, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Open and bright living room, nook area with doorway to private balcony. Kitchen has granite countertops. Two bedrooms have attached private full bathrooms. Two bathrooms have granite countertops. Master bathroom has two sinks. Finished bright lower level with walk in closet. 2-car garage. Great location: just minutes to downtown Birmingham, Somerset Mall, I-75, close to Beaumont Hospital, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, LA Fitness, Whole Foods Market. Acclaimed Birmingham Schools. One year lease minimum, long term preferred. Minimum credit score of 700, employment verification and copy of drivers license. 1.5 month security deposit, 1st month rent and $300 non- refundable cleaning fee due at signing of lease. No smoking/ no pets. Rent includes water fee/ lawn care/ snow removal/ outdoor maintenance and garbage. Please contact 248-703-8012 for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5865130)